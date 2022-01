(WSVN) - Drivers in England mistook a mannequin for a dead body.

Officers in Ely received a call referencing a foot poking out of a car, Saturday afternoon.

The driver was stopped along a highway and police discovered the foot belonged to a mannequin dressed up as Prince Charming for a birthday party.

The driver was advised to not do something like that again.

