Driver rams vehicle, then stomps on roof in bizarre road rage attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WSVN) — Police arrested a man following a bizarre road rage incident in northern California that was caught on camera.

Nikki Guinn began recording video on Monday when she heard a loud crash outside of her home. She initially thought it was an accident, but soon realized the crash was on purpose.

Guinn’s video showed a man driving a white Chevy TrailBlazer, who could be seen repeatedly ramming his vehicle into a blue Honda CR-V, pushing the car into an intersection.

The outraged driver wasn’t done. He then got out of his SUV and climbed on top of the Honda, stomping and kicking the windows as the other driver remained in the car.

“My thought was, I witnessed someone’s mental breakdown,” Guinn told Fox 40. “I was actually really scared. It felt unreal to watch it.”

Police eventually managed to detain the man, identified as 40-year-old Jose Garcia Alvarez, once he fell off the car.

Investigators said the man was likely under the influence of narcotics during the incident.

He was first taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, then booked into jail. Alvarez faces felony assault and vandalism charges.

