Driver in New Mexico admits to drinking and driving prior to sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WSVN) — A man in New Mexico admitted to police that he was drinking and driving before he even took a field sobriety test.

Albuquerque Police captured 33-year-old Preston Davis’ confession on camera after he was unusually candid during a routine traffic stop last week.

Police answered a call about a possible drunk driver near Albuquerque. Officials then spotted the car in a parking lot as the driver, police identified as Davis, hopped into the passenger seat of the car.

On bodycam footage, Davis could be heard saying, “I’m not driving.” However, the officer wasn’t having it.

Officer: “Yeah, I saw you. Sorry buddy. This ain’t going to fly.”

Preston Davis: “What?”

Officer: “Yeah.”

Preston Davis: “Are you serious?”

That’s when the 33-year-old quickly admitted that he had been drinking earlier.

When the officer asked Davis how much he had to drink, he said, “I had, to be honest with you, half of a fifth.”

He was not able to hold his balance when he got out of the car.

Officers then lead Davis to a nearby store, so he was out of the wind, to perform the field sobriety tests.

The driver surprisingly tried to make it easy for the officers.

Officer: “You don’t want to do the field sobriety test?”

Preston Davis: “I already know I’m going to fail it, so just arrest me.”

Eventually, Davis agreed to try to do the test before he gave up. He then claimed he had vertigo.

Officer: “Too drunk to do the field sobriety test?”

Preston Davis: “Like I told you, I have vertical. And yes, I have been drinking.”

Officer: “You have ‘vertical?'”

Davis finally got what he asked for, but not before he tried to tell police where to find his wallet.

Preston Davis: “I’m going to be very ‘spepiciv’ on that.”

The officers later assured Davis that he wouldn’t spend too much time behind bars.

Officer: “You’ll be out before the 10 days.”

Preston Davis: “Well, I already have a DWI.”

Officer: “Yeah, I know. But it don’t matter. You’ll be out. This is New Mexico.”

Davis’ alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.