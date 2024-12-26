WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A driver plowed into a day care in Washington, D.C., sparking a massive fire that brought down part of the building, officials said.

The aftermath of Thursday morning’s crash along the 2000 block of Bunker Hill Road NE looked more like a war zone after, witnesses said, a car slammed into the building.

Quick-thinking first responders rescued the driver, who was trapped in her vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Rescue teams likened the outcome of the crash to a Christmas miracle, since the building was empty and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

