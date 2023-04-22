LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WSVN) — A driver crashed into a restaurant patio, narrowly avoiding two customers having lunch. Security cameras captured the chaos at Hola Tacos in Lakewood, Ohio, and police are trying to determine why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., and five people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the frightening scene caught on camera, police said that none of the injuries sustained by the customers were life-threatening.

Witnesses called 911 and reported the white SUV that crashed through the patio fence and nearly ran over the customers. The driver was initially in Liliana Bridal’s parking lot before they reversed and hit a concrete wall, struck a dumpster, and took out the fence.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the driver appearing to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

Police have not filed any charges in the case and say that alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

Despite the crash, Hola Tacos was open for business the following day, with the patio cleaned up and a new fence in place.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.