LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 61-year-old driver of a minivan that killed three people when it crashed outside a Los Angeles metro station during rush hour was arrested on three counts of murder, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

The crash at a busy intersection in the North Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday also critically injured two women. The vehicle ended up under a food vendor’s tent.

Police identified the driver as Ihor Demianenko, a resident of the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Officer Norma Eisenman said. The police spokesperson said he was booked on three counts of murder, although she didn’t know early Wednesday whether he was still at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police said previously the driver was taken out of the vehicle and was able to talk but appeared in shock and officials were not immediately able to determine the cause or whether the driver acted intentionally.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.