Driver charged in fatal crash of couple heading to their wedding

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash last fall that killed a couple driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh.

State police say 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Frenso, California, is also charged with reckless endangering and misdemeanors in the Nov. 14 crash on Interstate 78.

The Reading Eagle reports that police in Berks County allege he was distracted by a cellphone conversation and didn’t see traffic stopped ahead of him before striking another vehicle.

Killed were 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and her fiance, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Chahal. A message could not be left Wednesday at a phone listing for him.

