Driver charged after 2-year-old found sitting on case of beer instead of booster seat

ONTARIO, Canada (WSVN) — Police in Canada made a unique traffic stop.
Ontario Provincial Police charged a 22-year-old driver after they said the driver used a case of beer for a booster seat.
Police said the driver was charged with failing to ensure the child was properly strapped in.
Officers said in Canada, children under 40 pounds are require a car seat and children under the age of 8 require a booster seat.
Police said the child in this case was not harmed.
