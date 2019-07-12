Driver charged after 2-year-old found sitting on case of beer instead of booster seat

ONTARIO, Canada (WSVN) — Police in Canada made a unique traffic stop.

Ontario Provincial Police charged a 22-year-old driver after they said the driver used a case of beer for a booster seat.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

Police said the driver was charged with failing to ensure the child was properly strapped in.

Officers said in Canada, children under 40 pounds are require a car seat and children under the age of 8 require a booster seat.

Police said the child in this case was not harmed.

