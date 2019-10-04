Driver accused of striking FHP trooper, fleeing scene faces judge

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man appeared in court after police said he struck a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and fled the scene.

Donnell Reddy was extradited from New York to South Florida on charges of attempted murder, fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash.

Officials said Reddy was caught on surveillance video striking the trooper with his white BMW sedan, which caused him to fly over the hood before he took off on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood on May 25.

Reddy had been stopped for a seat belt violation before the alleged crime.

The trooper suffered injuries to his head and also sustained a broken arm.

He has since recovered.

