SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) — Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment South Brunswick, New Jersey police pulled a driver from a burning car, just moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flame.

Officers can be seen jumping into action to break the window of a car on the side of the road, fire already at their feet.

Police worked to free the unconscious 26-year-old driver, pulling him to safety as the inferno raged.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and fire.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

