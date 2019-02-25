Dove offers $5K grants for fathers without paid paternity leave

(WSVN) - Dove may be best known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.

The company has offered $5,000 grants for fathers who don’t have access to paid paternity leave.

“Research shows that when men have the opportunity to care for their children, everyone benefits: from communities and workplaces to the parents’ relationship,” Dove wrote on their website.

Dove hopes to raise more than $1 million in two years for dads across the nation.

