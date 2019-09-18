Doorbell camera captures 5-year-old reciting Pledge of Allegiance

(WSVN) - A video showing a 5-year-old Virginia boy reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the American flag has gone viral.

Video from a Ring doorbell shows little Preston walking up to the flag and reciting the pledge with his right hand over his heart.

Preston’s parents originally set up the camera after they said someone ripped out their flag and left it on the ground.

“Preston was pretty upset that the flag was touching the ground,” his father, Mike Satterthwaite, told Fox News.

The family installed the doorbell in order to catch the culprit should they come back. But instead, they saw the video of Preston reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

