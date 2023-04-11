Domino’s Pizza has made it even easier to order on the go as they are now offering customers the option to order from Apple CarPlay.

Customers would have two options to order on the app, “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.” Tap to order would allow customers to order their saved order or a recent one while Call to order would let them place an order of their choice, hands-free, by talking to a customer service representative.

“Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Ordering through the CarPlay app is effortless; all customers have to do is download Domino’s mobile app and log into their Pizza Profile, select the pizza they want to be ordered, and Voila! Ordering is at their fingertips.

Domino’s is the first pizza company and one of the first quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S. to offer easy on-the-go ordering via CarPlay. In addition to placing an order via Domino’s on CarPlay, customers can also track the status of their order via Domino’s Tracker.

Domino’s app on CarPlay is the brand’s newest AnyWare ordering platform – a suite of technology that allows customers to order from wherever they are, using whatever device they prefer. Other AnyWare ordering platforms include ordering via Apple Watch or with an emoji via text.

