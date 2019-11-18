Dominican migrants repatriated after being spotted off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped more than two dozen migrants off the Coast of Puerto Rico.

According to officials, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk found 28 Dominican men on an overloaded boat in the Mona Passage, located off the west coast of the island, Thursday.

Most were sent back to the Dominican Republic, but five are facing charges in Puerto Rico for attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S.

