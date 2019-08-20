Dolphins owner Stephen Ross steps down from NFL Players Coalition

(WSVN) - Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has reportedly been removed from a league committee focused on social justice.

At the urging of the NFL Players Coalition, Ross has agreed to step down.

"The one thing I really disagree with Eric [Reid] on is that the Coalition hasn't done anything." Chris Long defends the Players Coalition and announces the removal of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross from the working group committee. pic.twitter.com/d6tup52FiH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2019

The Players Coalition was launched in 2017 and is comprised of players and owners working together to combat various social justice issues and racial divisiveness.

This comes after Ross was criticized by Dolphins player Kenny Stills for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at Ross’ New York home.

Stills said Ross’ actions on behalf of the president were a direct contradiction to the mission statement of R.I.S.E and the Players Coalition.

Ross and Stills later spoke by phone and later agreed to disagree.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.