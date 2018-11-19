Dolphin found shot to death on California beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — An animal rescue group is offering a $5,000 reward after a dolphin was found shot to death in southern California.

Marine Animal Rescue shared a photo of the creature that was left lying on the shore of Manhattan Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

Upon examining the dolphin, a doctor discovered the dolphin was killed from a gunshot.

“There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals,” the organization wrote in the post.

Marine Animal Rescue is now offering a $5,000 reward for the information leading to the conviction of the dolphin’s killer.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.