WATCH: Dolphin bodyslams paddleboarder off board in Australia

GRACETOWN, Western Australia (WSVN) — A stand-up paddleboarder got a little too close with nature off the coast of Australia.

Andrew Hill was paddling in the surf at Gracetown, Western Australia, when a pod of dolphins decided to catch an incoming wave.

One dolphin apparently decided Hill was in his way, and knocked him right off his board.

Hill didn’t think anyone would believe what happened, but beachgoer Lucas Englert managed to capture the moment on camera and post to social media, where it’s quickly gone viral.

