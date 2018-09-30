Dolls found hanging in North Carolina neighborhood again

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/CNN) — Someone is hanging dolls from power lines on a side street in West Asheville, North Carolina, and it looks kind of creepy.

A city spokeswoman said a resident used the city app to file a complaint about the vandalism.

Two pink dolls are hanging from power lines on Virginia Avenue off Haywood Road. Several more were hanging earlier in the week, but a city crew pulled them down.

Megan Gielow, who lives in neighborhood, said other children’s items have been stapled on the adjacent phone pole in recent weeks.

“Lots of, like, little girl’s skirts, like, stapled like tutus,” Gielow said. “It’s not as bad as it was, but just having dolls hanging from a noose is not a warm fuzzy feeling.”

City officials said a crew will remove the latest dolls.

Defacement is considered vandalism and is a punishable crime.

A neighbor said he knows who is responsible, but no one answered the door at that house.

