Dollar Tree looking to raise prices beyond $1

(WSVN) - Bargain shoppers might be upset with Dollar Tree’s next move.

The discount store has kept its promote to sell items for exactly $1.

However, now the company is looking to break it.

Higher-priced products are being added to shelves to relieve rising costs.

Those costs are caused by the tariffs on China, where Dollar Tree receives many of its items.

The line called “Dollar Tree Plus!” has been tested quietly in certain stores this month.

