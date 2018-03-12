Dollar General to offer paid parental leave, adoption assistance policies

(WSVN) - Dollar General has announced that they will begin offering paid parental leave and financial assistance with adoption to all of their employees.

According to a press release, the company will offer the benefits to both full-time and part-time employees at the retailer’s more than 14,000 stores, 15 distribution centers and its corporate offices.

Birth mothers will receive a total of eight weeks of paid leave and all other parents will receive two weeks paid leave. The company will also provide up to $4,000 in financial assistance to parents seeking to adopt children.

“The paid parental leave and adoption assistance benefits will support our employees and their families with financial assistance during the exciting time of welcoming a child,” said said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer.

The new policy is scheduled to go into effect on April 1.

