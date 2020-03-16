Dollar General to dedicate first hour of operations to seniors, close earlier starting Tuesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dollar General has announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each day to seniors, one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the store announced its “Senior Hour Encouragement” set to begin on Tuesday.

Officials said they want to allow the senior customers the chance to purchase the items they need and want to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”

The store also announced it plans to close one hour earlier “to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing.”

To get updated information on the local Dollar General's store hours, click here.

