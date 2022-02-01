(CNN) — Dolce & Gabbana has joined a growing list of fashion houses to ban animal fur, announcing Monday that it will use a sustainable “eco-fur” in future collections.

In a joint statement with animal rights group Humane Society International, the Italian label said it would phase out fur from this year. It will, however, continue working with “master furriers” to create “a sustainable faux fur alternative that uses recycled and recyclable materials.”

“Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” said the group’s communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai, in a press release, adding: “The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged.”

With the likes of Chanel, Prada and Burberry making similar pledges in recent years, D&G has faced growing calls to ban animal fur — including fox and mink fur — from its collections.

Campaign group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has organized high-profile protests inside and outside several of the label’s stores, welcomed Monday’s decision as “compassionate and business-savvy.” The animal rights organization said it had received emails about D&G from over 300,000 supporters in over two decades of campaigning.

D&G did not disclose further details about how — or from what materials — its faux fur will be manufactured, but said its new policy meets guidelines outlined by the Fur Free Alliance, a group of animal protection organizations. In a press statement, the Fur Free Alliance’s chairman Joh Vinding commended D&G for “ending its association with fur cruelty and transitioning to more humane and innovative materials.”

In 2017, fellow Italian label Gucci became one of the first major luxury brands to announce that it was going fur-free, a move that Humane Society International described at the time as “a huge game-changer.” Last September, the label’s owner, Kering, said the rest of its brands — including Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga — would follow suit by fall 2022.

Retailers including Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s have also moved to ban fur products, while London Fashion Week and Elle magazine have banned fur items from their runways and editorials, respectively.

Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have ditched real fur, according to her senior dresser, while singer Billie Eilish negotiated a fur-free pledge from American brand Oscar de la Renta in exchange for sporting its designs to last year’s Met Gala.

