(CNN) — The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for both men as part of the investigation. But Walz’s office had not received any notice as of Friday evening, according to another source familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear when Frey and Walz would receive the subpoenas.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of state and local officials’ response to unrest in Minnesota over the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with the president suggesting he might invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to the city to quell any violence.

The investigation, though, represents an escalation of the rhetoric, threatening possible criminal consequences for the two Democratic leaders.

Both Walz and Frey have openly rebuked the surge of federal activity in Minneapolis, with Frey delivering a public message for federal agents to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”

Walz did not confirm the investigation to CNN but accused the federal government of “weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents,” which he called a “dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday blamed the two Democratic officials for the unrest in their state and vowed to take action against them.

“Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement,” Blanche said in a post on X. “It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey – I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

Blanche visited Minneapolis on Friday alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a post on Patel’s X account.

Patel wrote that his team was “working 24/7 here cracking down on violent rioters and investigating the funding networks supporting the criminal actors with multiple arrests already.”

A spokesperson for Frey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

