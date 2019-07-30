Dogs reunite after being thrown over bridge into icy creek

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) — Dogs that were rescued after being thrown over a bridge into a icy creek were reunited for the first time after being adopted Sunday in Des Moines.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in De Soto took in the newborn puppies in January after they were rescued near the Missouri-Iowa border.

Fourteen puppies, nicknamed the bridge puppies, were rescued. Each weighed only around 10 ounces, and one still had the umbilical cord attached.

“It is just amazing how they have grown and progressed and flourished,” said Amy Palmer, who adopted one of the bridge puppies.

A dozen of the dogs came to the event.

“It gave me goosebumps … because really the only time we’ve seen each (of) them (together) is the day we all met out there in this tiny little room (at AHeinz57),” said Jennifer Eaton, who adopted one of the bridge puppies..

Eaton says seeing all the dogs together after nearly six months warms her heart because the dogs share a close bond.

“It’s just really cool. And they all have similar mannerisms, and you can tell they are all from the same litter,” said Eaton.

One of the owners traveled from Coralville to attend the gathering.

The owners told KCCI that this reunion won’t be the last. They are planning another get-together when the puppies turn 1 year old in January.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.