MINOT, N.D. — A high school soccer match between the Minot High Magicians and the Jamestown Blue Jays was briefly interrupted when two enthusiastic canine spectators made an impromptu appearance on the field. The incident, captured on camera, brought a touch of furry excitement to the match.

The unusual event unfolded about halfway through the first half of the match, leaving players and fans alike in awe. As the teams battled it out on the pitch, two dogs suddenly bounded onto the field, stealing the spotlight from the human athletes.

Officials had no choice but to pause the game for approximately one minute, allowing the unexpected four-legged fans to enjoy their moment of fame. During this brief intermission, one of the dogs received a friendly belly rub from a player.

The identity of the furry fans’ team loyalty remains a mystery, as they made no official declarations. However, their spontaneous appearance and playful demeanor provided some much-needed amusement for the spectators.

Fortunately, the canine intruders quickly continued on their way, allowing the soccer match to resume. Despite the unexpected interruption, the game remained a hard-fought battle, resulting in a 0-0 draw between the Minot High Magicians and the Jamestown Blue Jays.

