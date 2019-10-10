Dogs dressed up as Dorothy, Cowardly Lion go viral

Two dogs have gone viral for their Halloween costumes.

Video posted to Instagram shows the two doggos dressed up as Dorthy Gale and the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”

“It’s the first day of October and you know what that means…Halloween’s coming!!! I’ve always been one of those crazy moms who gets super excited about coordinating Halloween costumes,” the post’s caption reads. “But now that my kids are 21 and 23 I’ve had to resort to including the dogs in the festivities now haha. They’re such good sports. These costumes from a couple years ago were my favorite to coordinate.😍”

Last Halloweeen, the pooches dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.

