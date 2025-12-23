MANCHESTER, England (WSVN) — A doggy day care recently brought together some of it’s cutest reenactors as proof that all dogs really do go to heaven.

The Pooches Playhouse in Failsworth, England, went full-on festive and viral this holiday season with a video of a doggy Nativity.

Staffers took 11 of the day care’s pups and dressed them up to reenact the Nativity scene on Dec. 13.

From Baby Jesus to Mary and the Three Wise Men, the fluffy performers posed for the camera just in time for the Christmas season.

Many have commented on how calm and well-behaved the dogs seem to be.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.