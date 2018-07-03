Dog who portrayed Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials has died

APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog best known for portraying “Duke” in commercials for Bush’s Baked Beans has died in central Florida.

The golden retriever, whose real name was Sam, had to be put to sleep last week after fighting an aggressive cancer, according to a friend of Sam’s owner.

David Odom posted a photo of Sam to accompany the announcement, saying Sam’s owner Susan trans animals to work in commercials.

Bush’s Baked Beans released a statement about Sam’s death on Facebook:

“We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years. During that time, we’ve worked closely with several dogs who portrayed Duke in our commercials, including Sam. While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.”

