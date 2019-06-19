Dog suffers severe paw burns after walking on hot pavement

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (WSVN) — A dog suffered severe burns on his paw after walking on hot pavement in Washington.

The Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital posted photos on Facebook showing the burns a dog named Olaf received while walking on a hiking trail with his owner.

“Olaf walked over a mile on the Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized his pads were burned, and even then he wasn’t whining or limping! He is one tough cookie (and exceptionally sweet cookie),” the hospital wrote.

The hospital used the moment as a reminder to test the pavement before you walk your dog, especially during the warmer months.

“A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dogs’ pads,” the hospital said.

