Dog stolen from home, used as ‘bait’ for dog fighting

DETROIT (WSVN) — A family pet that was stolen from his home appears to have been used as “bait” for illegal dog fighting.

According to Fox 2, the 9-year-old bulldog mix named Elbie was taken from his home on Saturday.

After his family searched for their beloved pet, putting up fliers and sharing his photo on Facebook, they finally got a call on Wednesday that Elbie had been found.

But the family was horrified by what awaited them. Elbie had been reportedly turned in to the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society with life-threatening injuries and wounds all over his small body.

Elbie has already undergone one surgery, and will likely need at least one more before he can go back home.

Police are looking for two suspects, who were seen in the area driving a white pickup truck that was towing a blue dumpster. Elbie’s owner Amy Patterson says the suspects are two white men between 30 and 40 years old. One has longer hair, possibly in a pony tail.

Patterson says the shelter has a similar description of the men who dropped the dog off.

To donate to the family’s emergency veterinarian bills, visit their GoFundMe page.

