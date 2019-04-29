Dog stays by side of owner who died during hiking trip

EASTONVILLE, Wash. (WSVN) — A dog stayed by the side of her dead owner on a hiking trail and barked until help arrived.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began searching for a 64-year-old man and his dog, Daisy, after the man’s wife reported the pair missing.

The woman told deputies her husband would often go hiking with their dog, so deputies began searching at a local hiking trail.

During the search, rescuers found a barking Daisy sitting by the side of her deceased owner.

Officials said it appeared the man had sustained injuries from a fall.

Rescuers were eventually able to save Daisy and retrieve the man’s body.

Despite the tragic ending to the search, deputies credit Daisy for helping make sure the victim was located.

“Without the barking of his loyal companion Daisy, we never would have located the missing man. It was amazing,” deputies wrote.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.