(WSVN) - A major airline mishap landed a family’s dog in Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville.

They eventually reunited with their dog, but the family said he has not been the same ever since.

“So she is a lab mixed with a dachshund. So, she’s just like a lab with little short legs,” said Madison Miller.

Miller rescued 5-year-old Blue Bell in London.

The puppy was finally feeling at home until her parents moved to Nashville.

“I had months of nerves about sending her on this plane. I’d read so many horror stories,” said Miller.

Miller said they flew British Airways and said goodbye to Blue Bell on her way to the cargo hold, but when they landed in America they realized Blue Bell did not make the trip.

“They said she wasn’t in Nashville and they said their best guess was she was in Saudi Arabia,” Miller said.

An hour later, Miller said airport staff tracked Blue Bell down sending a picture of her locked in her crate.

“Once we knew she was in Saudi Arabia it was just all hands on deck, how do we get her back?” said Miller. “I anticipated kind of like the reunion you would expect to see on Youtube as she comes out of the crate she’s wagging and licking your face. It was the opposite.”

Three flights and 63 hours later Blue Bell bolted.

“We had to go and grab her because she was so horrified and that’s when we knew something was wrong,” said Miller.

Something was wrong then and ever since.

When they got home, Blue Bell would cry when left alone at one point chewing through a door.

Now Miller wants to know how this happened in the first place.

“They said this has never happened before, we don’t even understand how it could happen because there are so many safety checks in place,” she said.

Right now, Blue Bell is being treated for anxiety.

British Airways has not commented on what happened.

