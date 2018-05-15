Dog saves best friend who fell into swimming pool

MESA, Ariz. (WSVN) — What a good boy!

A “hero” dog in Arizona dove into a swimming pool to save his friend.

Laurie and Jay Becerra said their home surveillance video captured the incredible moment. They had let their dogs, Remus and Smokey, out into the backyard. But at some point, Smokey fell into the family pool.

As Smokey treaded water, Remus could be seen running back and forth, as if to try to get his friend to swim over to the pool’s steps.

But when that didn’t work, Remus finally jumped in, and used his body to push Smokey out of the water.

The family praised their hero Remus for saving his buddy, saying he may “be a crazy pup but he’s got a heart of gold.”

