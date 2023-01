A dog owner in Missouri was reunited with his furry friend after missing for nearly six years.

“Little Buddy”, a Jack Russell terrier mix, arrived to Midwest Animal Rescue in Raytown, Mo. as a stray.

His owners reported him stolen years ago in a small town four hours away from where he was found. Somehow, he ended up in Raytown – 154 miles away from his home.

Little Buddy is microchipped, which is how the animal rescue was able to make contact with his owner.