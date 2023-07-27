BAYONNE, N.J. — Rocco, the adorable Jack Russell Terrier who had been missing since Monday, is finally back in the loving hands of his owner after a distressing two-day ordeal.

The dog mysteriously turned up in the Bronx, miles away from his New Jersey home. Nick Scarabaggio, Rocco’s owner, expressed his overwhelming joy and relief.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “I’ve gone through the peaks and valleys of all the emotions you could probably think of. It’s just great to have my dog back in loving hands.”

Rocco’s journey back home started when bold thieves snatched him earlier this week from the front porch of his New Jersey residence.

Surveillance footage captured the daring act as the culprits walked up the stairs and swiftly took Rocco off his leash before heading toward the rail station.

Law enforcement agencies sprang into action, and with the assistance of the NYPD Port Authority Police and Transit Cops, they were able to track down the lost pup. The collective efforts resulted in a happy and tail-wagging ending as Rocco was safely reunited with his overjoyed owner.

“Just a happy day. We’re happy Rocco got back. That was our main concern,” shared a police officer involved in the successful rescue operation.

Amidst the celebration, Rocco was treated to a celebratory dinner – a nice juicy steak, courtesy of his grateful owner.

“I’m grilling a steak in the back right now as we speak. So I got to get back to that,” said Scarabaggio.

Police are continuing their search for the perpetrators responsible for taking Rocco from his home and transporting him across state lines.

