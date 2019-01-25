Dog recovers after receiving chemical burns, being beaten, spray painted, nearly hanged

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A dog is now on the road to recovery after she was found severely abused in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to KTLA, Avery, a young pit bull mix was found tied up with an electric cord in an alleyway in Los Angeles’ Watt’s neighborhood. Another dog was also found with her.

“She had clearly been beaten and spray painted and had a lot of injuries,” said Ellie Roberto, the director of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. “The other dog, unfortunately, was not found alive.”

Workers from the foundation rushed Avery to an animal hospital where she had several seizures.

Veterinarians believe the assailant used the electric cord to try and hang Avery. They also said Avery was suffering from mange, chemical burns from an unknown substance and she had a hole in one of her paws. She was also underweight and severely malnourished.

“Her main problem was head trauma from the beating, lack of oxygen to brain, which was from the strangulation,” veterinarian Brian McGrath told KTLA.

Doctors were able to reduce her brain swelling and stop her seizures before they could treat her injuries.

The founder of the animal foundation believes the injuries came as a gang initiation. Police are now investigating.

Avery will go to a foster home to recover, and once her fur grows back and her condition improves, she will be put up for adoption.

If you would like to donate to her ongoing medical care, visit the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s website.

If you have any information about the attack, call LAPD’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 213-486-0450.

