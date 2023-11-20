(TMX) – A mysterious respiratory illness that has sickened more than 200 dogs in Oregon has been detected in at least a dozen states, per reports.

The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association announced earlier this month that it was investigating the causes behind an atypical canine infectious respiratory disease circulating in the Portland metro and Willamette Valley areas. The agency said local veterinarians were working to collect samples for analysis by a state veterinary laboratory and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The American Veterinary Medical Association on Friday said the cause of the mystery illness is still unknown after more than 200 cases were reported in Oregon.

The illness begins with a cough that lasts for weeks, and may not respond to antibiotics. It can develop into severe pneumonia, and can potentially be fatal. Other symptoms include sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, lethargy, blue or purple gums, and trouble breathing.

Oregon Department of Agriculture spokesperson Andrea Cantu-Schomus advised dog owners to see a veterinarian if they suspect their dog is ill.

“Because of the broad spectrum of potential respiratory diseases, there is no one-size-fits-all recommendation, and working with a veterinarian is the best way to ensure that owners have accurate information that is appropriate for their situation,” Cantu-Schomus said.

Cases have also been reported in Colorado, New Hampshire, California, Washington, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia and Florida, per reports.

Owners with sick dogs should avoid allowing them to come into contact with other dogs until the illness is contained, officials said. Owners with healthy dogs should also avoid boarding their dogs in kennels over the holidays if possible, as officials fear the continued spread of the illness.