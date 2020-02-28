Dog keeps little boy company during ‘time-out’

NORWALK, Ohio (WSVN) — When a little boy was put in “time-out,” his furry best friend decided to keep him company.

Jillian Smith shared a photo of her 3-year-old son as he was in time out after he got into a fight with his older sister.

Smith said she gave her son two choices, to either go to his room or stand in “time-out,” and he chose the latter.

A short time later, the family’s mastiff, Dash, went and joined his friend while he stood for his punishment.

Smith’s photo of the adorable moment has since gone viral.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.