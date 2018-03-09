Dog given up for adoption because she is ‘too nice’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) – An adoption organization said a dog was returned because their owner said she was “too nice” and “wanted to be around them all the time.”

The dog, named Helena, was returned to LifeLine Animal Project in Georgia.

In a Facebook post, the non-profit organization described her as “the sweetest, nicest, snuggliest dog” in Atlanta.

Helena was returned to their Fulton County Animal Services location.

Luckily, the sweet pup has recently found a home that the organization says is “just as nice as she is.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.