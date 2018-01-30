Dog gets over 100 adoption offers after terminally ill owner turns to Facebook for help

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — A dog owner who is terminally ill was inundated with adoption offers after he took to Facebook to find his four-legged best friend a new forever home.

On Jan. 26, Walter Hollier shared a post about his dog Diego, writing that the Red Heeler was 8 years old and “loves to run, play, swim, and ride in cars or trucks.”

In the post, Hollier explained that he was suffering from stage four liver cancer, and that he had been given a 3-6 month diagnosis.

“It tears [my] heart out to lose him. But it would bring me great comfort when I die that he is well taken care of,” Hollier wrote.

The initial post quickly went viral, getting over 82,000 shares. In a follow-up post just hours later, Hollier thanked everyone for their support and wrote that he had received over 1,300 responses and over 100 adoption requests for Diego.

“Thanks to all you wonderful people, I have found Diego a wonderful home,” Hollier wrote. “You folks are amazing, and have restored my faith in Humanity. God bless each and every one of you for the kindness you have bestowed me.”

