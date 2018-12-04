Dog food recall expanded to include other brands due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D

(WSVN) - A recall for dog foods that potentially contain too much vitamin D has been expanded to include other brands.

The recall initially included several brands produced by Sunshine Mills, including Evolve Puppy, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy, and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall has been expanded to include several brands from other companies as well, including Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products and ELM Pet Foods, Inc. among others.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction and even death.

Consumers are urged to stop feeding the foods to their dogs immediately and throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Officials said more recalls may be announced.

To see a full list of included brands, click here.

