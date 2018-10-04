Dog floats on couch in flooded NC home for a week before being rescued after Florence

Rescuers saved a small dog that was left stranded in a flooded home for nearly a week after Hurricane Florence devastated North Carolina.

Soshe’s owner was out of state, and unable to return to her flooded home in the aftermath of the storm.

She reached out to the Humane Society of Missouri, asking for their Disaster Response Team to find her pet Maltese.

It took the team of rescuers three separate attempts to find the house, because flood waters were so high that only roofs were visible.

On their third attempt once waters had receded a bit, their boat broke down, so rescuers paddled through the neighborhood to try to find the pup.

Upon finding a home that matched the owner’s description, the team could hear the little dog barking inside.

The group’s video shows their daring rescue in waters as high as six to seven feet. It took two people to kick down the door and retrieve Soshe, who was stranded on a coach floating in the flooded home’s living room.

Once they got the pup out of the home, they fed him what was likely his first meal in a week.

The Humane Society of Missouri says Soshe has since been reunited with his grateful owner.

For more information on how to help their rescue efforts, visit the Humane Society of Missouri’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.