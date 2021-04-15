Dog finds help for owner suffering medical emergency

EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) — A dog in Texas has proven what many already know to be true, that dogs are man’s best friend.

The El Paso Fire Department is crediting Cosmo for saving his owner’s life.

Officials said Wednesday, Cosmo’s human began having a medical emergency. When Cosmo saw what was happening, he immediately searched for help.

The department said a good Samaritan saw Cosmo, and the pup led them to his owner. The good Samaritan then called 911, and Cosmo’s owner was taken to the hospital.

“Who’s the goodest boy of them all?” firefighters wrote.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.