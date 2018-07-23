Dog drags sprinkler through doggie door into Texas home to cool off

DALLAS, Texas (WSVN) — It’s called the “dog days of summer”, but one dog in Texas clearly doesn’t like the heat.

With triple-digit temperatures in Dallas over the weekend, Cara Wohr’s pup “Baloo” decided the perfect way to cool off would be to drag the family’s sprinkler into their house — through the doggie door.

Wohr says the family has shared photos of Baloo enjoying the oscillating sprinkler in the past, but in the yard where it should be.

“It’s so hot my dog brought the sprinkler inside,” Wohr wrote. “Good thing I was wearing waterproof mascara!”

