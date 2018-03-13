Dog dies on United Airlines flight after being placed in overhead bin

A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane’s overhead bin.

Another passenger, June Lara, said a mother and her two daughters boarded the flight with their black French bulldog. That’s when Lara and another passenger, Maggie Gremminger, say a flight attendant told the woman she would have to stow her dog in the overhead bin, rather than under the seat.

I just flew into LGA and witnessed a United flight attendant instruct a passenger to put her dog bag in the overhead bin. It was clearly a dog and while the customer was adamant about leaving it under the seat, the attendant pushed her to do so. (1) — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

“I sat behind the family of three and thought myself lucky – who doesn’t when they get to sit near a puppy? However, the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water,” another passenger, June Lara, wrote on Facebook. “They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed.”

Passengers say they heard barking during the flight and didn’t know that the dog had died until the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport.

“I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone,” Lara wrote.

I don’t know how I’ll sleep tonight. It was clearly a dog in a TSA approved dog bag. Why would the flight attendant force the woman to put her dog there? I could have done something. I’m so upset. — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

United said it was taking responsibility for the incident on the Monday night flight, saying pets should never be put in the overhead storage compartment.

The airline released a statement about the incident, saying, “This was a tragic accident that should have never occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”

“This poor family paid $125 for their pet to be murdered in front of them. There is no excuse for the pain this family is suffering,” Lara concluded on her social media post. “Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight.”

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.