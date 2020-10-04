Dog delights neighbors with high jumps in Phoenix backyard

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WSVN) — A dog has become known around the neighborhood for jumping with joy.

Max has become a treat for those that live near his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

The real-life Air Bud has made it a habit to jump up to the height of his owner’s wall to take a quick peep at who is on the other side.

“Yeah, he’s just he just started about a year ago, just jumps the wall. And we have tons of neighbors just come up and say, oh, you know, he’s on a trampoline. He’s funny,” said owner Sam Tolson.

Max has become a popular pooch, with people visiting him after a neighbor captured his jumps on video.

