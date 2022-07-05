(WSVN) - One dog on the walk of a lifetime is going all the way around the world.

The adventurous pup named Savannah has traveled the globe with her owner. The journey took seven years to complete, they walked 18 to 24 miles each day to cross six continents and 38 countries.

The pup’s owner is the 10th person on record to walk around the world.

Savannah is now adjusting to staying in one place and is walking at least four miles a day.

