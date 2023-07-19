WARREN, Pa. (WSVN) — Ron and Cindy Ecklund, along with their loyal canine companion, Tucker, were honored for their instrumental role in the recapture of escaped inmate Michael Burham. He told the couple he was camping before they realized who he was.

The incident unfolded in the quiet suburbs of Pennsylvania when the Ecklunds discovered the unexpected presence of Michael Burham in their own backyard. The escapee, who had managed to evade authorities, found himself seeking refuge in a residential neighborhood.

Cindy recounted the adrenaline-charged moments when they encountered Burham.

“The second he stood up, we knew, like all of you, the pictures were everywhere,” said Cindy. “There is no way you could not look at him and know who it was. And at the time, we were told he was armed; he could be armed and dangerous, so it was our exit; you know we wanted to get out of there as soon as possible.”

Although Ron saw the inmate, it was Tucker whose sharp barking alerted the Ecklunds to the intruder’s presence. Guided by Tucker’s instincts, the couple was able to quickly locate the fugitive and alert the authorities, leading to his subsequent apprehension.

As a token of appreciation, the couple has been awarded a $2,000 reward for their role in assisting law enforcement. Ron and Cindy, however, remain humble about their heroic deed, asserting that Tucker was the true hero of the day.

As for Tucker, the couple has wasted no time in expressing their gratitude by showering him with new toys, ensuring their furry friend is well-rewarded for his heroic actions.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.