(WSVN) - The car manufacturer Dodge has announced a road recall on more than 300,000 heavy duty pickup trucks.

The issue is related to an outdated intake heater grid relay in Ram trucks from 2021 through 2023.

Officials said the relay could overheat and cause a fire.

The company will begin notifying owners about the issue in March.

