Doctors see uptick in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease prior to start of school

(WSVN) - As the start of the school year nears for students, doctors said they have seen an increase in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease among children.

According to WJAX, doctors across the U.S. said this disease is contagious and usually seen in kids. The CDC defines HFMD as “a common viral illness that usually affects infants and children younger than 5 years old.”

However, there have been exceptions: ESPN reported that New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has recently been sidelined after contracting Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease.

The CDC said the disease can be spread by:

Close contact, such as kissing, hugging or sharing cups and eating utensils

Coughing and sneezing

Contact with poop when changing a diaper, for instance

Contact with blister fluid

Touching objects or surfaces that have the virus on them

CDC officials said good hygiene and washing hands can help prevent the spread of the disease.

For more information on HFMD, click here.

